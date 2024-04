CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday will be windy and wet, with the heaviest rain expected east of I-55 and through northwest Indiana.

Rain amounts of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible. Northerly winds may gust up to 30-40 mph.

The low for Wednesday night is 48. The high for Thursday is 52.

On Friday, it will be clearing and windy with a high of 60.

Conditions clear for the weekend. A light lake breeze may keep shoreline areas a few degrees cooler.