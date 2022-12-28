Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Windy and milder as thaw out begins

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Thaw out begins
First Alert Weather: Thaw out begins 03:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer winds take over today giving temperatures a boost. 

Highs climb above the freezing mark for the first time in six days. A good deal of sunshine as highs reach the lower 40s. Gusty breezes keep wind chills near freezing.

Skies cloudy up into tomorrow as temps jump to the 50s. Showers return late Thursday into Friday and again Saturday.

TODAY: MILDER AND WINDY HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: STEADY TEMPERATURES LOW: 41

TOMORROW: WARMEST DAY SINCE DECEMBER 2ND HIGH: 52

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:05 AM

