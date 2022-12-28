First Alert Weather: Windy and milder as thaw out begins
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer winds take over today giving temperatures a boost.
Highs climb above the freezing mark for the first time in six days. A good deal of sunshine as highs reach the lower 40s. Gusty breezes keep wind chills near freezing.
Skies cloudy up into tomorrow as temps jump to the 50s. Showers return late Thursday into Friday and again Saturday.
TODAY: MILDER AND WINDY HIGH: 43
TONIGHT: STEADY TEMPERATURES LOW: 41
TOMORROW: WARMEST DAY SINCE DECEMBER 2ND HIGH: 52
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.