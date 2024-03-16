Watch CBS News
Wind chills will make it feel like 20s on Sunday; flurries in afternoon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for building clouds on Sunday, with chilly northwest winds – making it feel like the middle and upper 20s.

Passing flurries will be around in the afternoon.

For the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly on Sunday, expect windy conditions with flurries and 38 degrees. Wind chills will make it feel like 25 to 29 degrees.

It will be cloudy and chilly for our last day of winter on Monday.

Spring begins at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

SUNDAY

Chilly winds and afternoon flurries. High 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 26.

MONDAY

Cloudy and cold. High 39.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 8:54 PM CDT

