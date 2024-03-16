Wind chills will make it feel like 20s on Sunday; flurries in afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for building clouds on Sunday, with chilly northwest winds – making it feel like the middle and upper 20s.
Passing flurries will be around in the afternoon.
For the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly on Sunday, expect windy conditions with flurries and 38 degrees. Wind chills will make it feel like 25 to 29 degrees.
It will be cloudy and chilly for our last day of winter on Monday.
Spring begins at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday.
SUNDAY
Chilly winds and afternoon flurries. High 38.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 26.
MONDAY
Cloudy and cold. High 39.