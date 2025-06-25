How to win free pizza for a year from Vito and Nick's in Chicago
Chicago's iconic Vito & Nick's is marking 105 years in business by offering free pizza for a year.
To enter the South Side staple's contest, stop by in person to fill out a raffle ticket with your information. The raffle will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vito and Nick's owner Rose Barraco George, explained that to win one 14-inch pizza a week for a year, you must meet these requirements:
- 18 years of age or older
- Reside within the Chicagoland region
- One entry per household
Vito & Nick's, located at 8433 S. Pulaski Rd., is known for their tavern-style pizza.
Back in 2023, CBS News Chicago viewers voted on Chicago's top pizza places and named Vito & Nick's in the champion.