Chicago Pizza Tournament: Vito & Nick's named top pizza
CHICAGO (CBS)-- And the winner is... Vito & Nick's!
Amid March Madness, CBS 2 viewers voted on some of Chicago's beloved pizza places with polls on the CBS Chicago Twitter . We started Monday with 16 and narrowed it down to the top two with Lou Malnati's and Vito & Nick's in the championship.
After over 2,300 votes, Vito & Nick's secured the top spot with 51.9% of the votes.
Thousands of votes were cast for the Final 4 Wednesday.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met up with the top 4 pizza joints that competed in the CBS 2's Chicago Pizza Tournament.
Pequod's lost to Lou Malnati's, and Vito & Nick's beat on Aurelio's.
Check out Wednesday's poll below.
On Monday, we gave you the Sweet 16 matchups of some popular Chicago pizza joints on the CBS 2 Twitter.
After several hundred votes, Pequod's took on Gino's East.
Lou Malnati's took on Giordano's and Vito and Nick's took on Pizzeria Uno.
Finally, Pizano's versus Aurelio's.
