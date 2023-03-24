Chicago Pizza Tournament: Vito & Nick's named top pizza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- And the winner is... Vito & Nick's!

Amid March Madness, CBS 2 viewers voted on some of Chicago's beloved pizza places with polls on the CBS Chicago Twitter . We started Monday with 16 and narrowed it down to the top two with Lou Malnati's and Vito & Nick's in the championship.

After over 2,300 votes, Vito & Nick's secured the top spot with 51.9% of the votes.

And the winner is....... VITO & NICK's!!! Congrats to all the finalists! Thank you for voting in the 2023 Chicago Pizza Tournament. https://t.co/vELxOfTTJH — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 24, 2023

Thousands of votes were cast for the Final 4 Wednesday.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met up with the top 4 pizza joints that competed in the CBS 2's Chicago Pizza Tournament.

Pequod's lost to Lou Malnati's, and Vito & Nick's beat on Aurelio's.

Check out Wednesday's poll below.

FINAL 4: Vote for Chicago's top pizza! We'll share who is advancing Thursday. — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 22, 2023

On Monday, we gave you the Sweet 16 matchups of some popular Chicago pizza joints on the CBS 2 Twitter.

Pizza Matchups Elite 8: Vote for Chicago's top pizza! We'll share who is advancing Wednesday. — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 21, 2023

After several hundred votes, Pequod's took on Gino's East.

Lou Malnati's took on Giordano's and Vito and Nick's took on Pizzeria Uno.

Finally, Pizano's versus Aurelio's.