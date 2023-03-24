Watch CBS News
Chicago Pizza Tournament: Vito & Nick's named top pizza

By Elyssa Kaufman, Liz Miller, Kara Oko, Mauricio Reyes

CHICAGO (CBS)-- And the winner is... Vito & Nick's! 

Amid March Madness, CBS 2 viewers voted on some of Chicago's beloved pizza places with polls on the CBS Chicago Twitter . We started Monday with 16 and narrowed it down to the top two with Lou Malnati's and Vito & Nick's in the championship. 

After over 2,300 votes, Vito & Nick's secured the top spot with 51.9% of the votes. 

Thousands of votes were cast for the Final 4 Wednesday.

Chicago Pizza Tournament: Meet the top 4 04:16

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met up with the top 4 pizza joints that competed in the CBS 2's Chicago Pizza Tournament.    

Pequod's lost to Lou Malnati's, and Vito & Nick's beat on Aurelio's.  

On Monday, we gave you the Sweet 16 matchups of some popular Chicago pizza joints on the CBS 2 Twitter. 

After several hundred votes, Pequod's took on Gino's East.

Lou Malnati's took on Giordano's and Vito and Nick's took on Pizzeria Uno.

Finally, Pizano's versus Aurelio's.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

