Willowbrook man charged in attempted sexual assaults in 3 Chicago suburbs to remain in jail

A man will stay in jail after he was accused of attempting to sexually assault multiple women within the past week in three Chicago suburbs.

Kwame Koranteng, 31, of Willowbrook, appeared in court on Saturday morning. He was charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60, and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said around 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, Downers Grove police officers responded to a call for a woman who was allegedly grabbed from behind while walking on Brookbank Road.

The victim told police that a person, later identified as Koranteng, was parked in his Toyota Corolla before he got out and ran up behind the victim and passed her. It was further alleged that after passing the woman, he turned around, walked past the victim and grabbed her buttocks, and asked her if "she can have sex." He then left the scene in his car.

Days later, on Nov. 10, 2025, around 2:44 p.m., Hinsdale police officers responded to a call of a delayed sexual assault. The victim in this incident told officers she was walking with a 6-month-old child on a path on 59th Street, and when she briefly stopped, and felt someone grab her buttocks from behind with both hands.

It was further alleged that when she turned around, Koranteng reached down with one hand and touched the victim's private area over her clothes. He fled the scene after the victim screamed for help.

The office then said on Nov. 14, Darien police also received a delayed report from a victim who reported that around 10:15 p.m. the night before, a man followed her into the lobby of her apartment. It is further alleged that the man, who was also identified as Koranteng, then grabbed the woman by her buttocks and left the vestibule.

It was alleged that on Nov. 14, while officers were conducting surveillance on Koranteng in the 7300 block of Fairmount Avenue in Downers Grove, officers saw him get out of his vehicle and approach a woman with her minor grandchild. When the woman bent over to pick up her grandchild, Koranteng allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks and attempted to wrap his arms around her. The victim pushed Koranteng away.

He fled back to his vehicle, where he was taken into custody.

Koranteng's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.