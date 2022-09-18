Willmette Police warn of series of car burglaries, at least one strong-armed robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wilmette Police are looking for suspects connected to a series of car burglaries and at least one strong-armed robbery.
Police say early Friday morning a man was dragged out of his car, beaten and robbed of his wallet and car keys on Riverside Drive.
Around the same time, at least six unlocked cars were burglarized in the area.
Officers managed to arrest one of the suspects, but several others got away driving stolen vehicles.
Police discovered burglaries to unlocked vehicles at the following locations:
- 3500 block of Illinois Road
- 1100 block of Manor Drive
Residents also later reported burglaries to unlocked vehicles at the foloowing locations:
- 3500 block of Elmwood Drive
- 2600 block of Wilmette Avenue
- 400 block of Highcrest Drive
- 400 block of Brookside
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is reminded to call 911 and not confront suspects, as many of the offenders are believed to be armed.
Police also ask taht residents review doorbell and security system footage and notify police of any suspicious activity.
