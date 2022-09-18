Willmette Police warn of series of car burglaries, at least one strong-armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wilmette Police are looking for suspects connected to a series of car burglaries and at least one strong-armed robbery.

Police say early Friday morning a man was dragged out of his car, beaten and robbed of his wallet and car keys on Riverside Drive.

Around the same time, at least six unlocked cars were burglarized in the area.

Officers managed to arrest one of the suspects, but several others got away driving stolen vehicles.

Police discovered burglaries to unlocked vehicles at the following locations:

3500 block of Illinois Road

1100 block of Manor Drive

Residents also later reported burglaries to unlocked vehicles at the foloowing locations:

3500 block of Elmwood Drive

2600 block of Wilmette Avenue

400 block of Highcrest Drive

400 block of Brookside

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is reminded to call 911 and not confront suspects, as many of the offenders are believed to be armed.

Police also ask taht residents review doorbell and security system footage and notify police of any suspicious activity.