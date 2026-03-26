Chicago businessman Willie Wilson hosting another free gas giveaway

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announced he is hosting another gas giveaway on April 4.

Wilson said he'll be giving away another $200,000 for free gas and an upcoming grocery giveaway

The event is first-come, first-served, and participants will receive $35 in free gas beginning at 7 a.m.

Here are the 30 gas stations, including the Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana, participating in the giveaway:

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago

Mobil, 5015 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie,

BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago

BP, 12701 S. Paulina, Calumet Park

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

Shell, 5230 S. Western, Chicago

BP, 8175 S. Pulaski, Chicago

BP, 4401 W. 55th Street, Chicago

Shell, 1000 W. Lake Street, Melrose Park

BP, 2474 Thatcher Ave., River Grove

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago

Mobil, 5066 N. Elston, Chicago

BP, 11901 S. Pulaski, Alsip

Mobil, 15857 Crawford Ave., Markham

Shell,10001 S. Ridgeland, Chicago Ridge

BP, 3968 W. Belmont, Chicago

Shell, 210 E. Ogden, Hinsdale

Citgo,15221 S. Halsted, Phoenix

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago

Super Save, 101 Madison Street, Maywood

BP, 11 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling

Citgo, 5390 W. 15th Avenue, Gary

Shell, 1312 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago

BP, 6906 Hohman Ave. Hammond

Shell, 2401 W. Roosevelt, Chicago

Shell, 2003 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Shell, 3959 W. Fullerton, Chicago

BP, 4411 W. Diversey Ave, Chicago

Wilson's previous gas giveaways caused long lines that left drivers gridlocked in some areas. His second giveaway avoided traffic with a new system in place.