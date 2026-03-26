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Chicago businessman Willie Wilson hosting another free gas giveaway

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announced he is hosting another gas giveaway on April 4.

Wilson said he'll be giving away another $200,000 for free gas and an upcoming grocery giveaway 

The event is first-come, first-served, and participants will receive $35 in free gas beginning at 7 a.m.

Here are the 30 gas stations, including the Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana, participating in the giveaway: 

  • BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago
  • Mobil, 5015 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie,
  • BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago
  • BP, 12701 S. Paulina, Calumet Park
  • Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
  • Shell, 5230 S. Western, Chicago
  • BP, 8175 S. Pulaski, Chicago
  • BP, 4401 W. 55th Street, Chicago
  • Shell, 1000 W. Lake Street, Melrose Park
  • BP, 2474 Thatcher Ave., River Grove
  • BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago
  • Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago
  • Mobil, 5066 N. Elston, Chicago
  • BP, 11901 S. Pulaski, Alsip
  • Mobil, 15857 Crawford Ave., Markham
  • Shell,10001 S. Ridgeland, Chicago Ridge
  • BP, 3968 W. Belmont, Chicago
  • Shell, 210 E. Ogden, Hinsdale
  • Citgo,15221 S. Halsted, Phoenix
  • Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago
  • Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago
  • Super Save, 101 Madison Street, Maywood
  • BP, 11 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling
  • Citgo, 5390 W. 15th Avenue, Gary
  • Shell, 1312 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago
  • BP, 6906 Hohman Ave. Hammond
  • Shell, 2401 W. Roosevelt, Chicago
  • Shell, 2003 N. Pulaski, Chicago
  • Shell, 3959 W. Fullerton, Chicago
  • BP, 4411 W. Diversey Ave, Chicago

Wilson's previous gas giveaways caused long lines that left drivers gridlocked in some areas.  His second giveaway avoided traffic with a new system in place. 

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