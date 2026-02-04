Chicago businessman Willie Wilson donates $15,000 to Cook County Jail inmates

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has donated $15,000 to inmates at Cook County Jail, in an effort to give them hope for the future.

His donation will mean 600 detainees will get $25 each in their accounts to buy things like stamps, hygiene products, and snacks.

"My faith teaches that I must visit those incarcerated and offer them words of encouragement," Wilson said in a statement. "I hope that my visit will serve as a witness that anything is possible when you believe."

As of Wednesday, 5,840 people were being held inside the walls of the jail, meaning Wilson's gift will provide help to about 10% of the jail population.