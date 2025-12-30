Watch CBS News
Williamson County lottery player wins $250K after mistakenly buying wrong ticket

Jeramie Bizzle
An online lottery player is now $250,000 richer after she said she bought the winning ticket by accident.

Holly of Johnston City purchased the $20 FastPlay Magnificent Multiplier game, but she said she meant to buy the $2 Booming Bucks game. The mistake, she said, was made while she was watching a movie.

Although she said she didn't want to spend that much at the time, she was shocked to learned that she had won.

"I was sitting at my desk in my home office," Holly said. "I honestly thought my computer had crashed!"

She said she shared the news with her husband, who at first thought she was making a meme. 

The retired teacher said she plans to build a new family home and purchase a baby grand piano so she can further pursue her passion for music.

