Man hit by police during Florida traffic stop joins civil rights attorneys at National Bar Association convention in Chicago

A Florida man who was hit in the face and arrested during a traffic stop in Jacksonville in February spoke in Chicago on Tuesday, as his attorneys said they have new evidence that shows officers pointed a gun at him without justification.

Meantime, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has said it is investigating the officers' actions during the traffic stop.

William McNeil Jr. posted video of the incident earlier this month, and his attorneys said the traffic stop never should have happened.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the traffic stop unconstitutional and unlawful racial profiling.

McNeil said the incident left him traumatized.

"I'm still afraid of police. I'm still frightened at night. I don't sleep still as much as I used to," he said.

McNeil spoke Tuesday at the National Bar Association's annual convention in Chicago. He and his family joined Crump and attorney Harry Daniels, who both are representing McNeil.

"You can believe your eyes, you can believe your ears, the fact that we know it was driving while Black, because William said, 'why are you stopping me?'" Crump said.

McNeil was pulled over by Jacksonville police officers on Feb. 19 for not having his headlights on.

During the traffic stop, an officer broke the front driver's side window, demanding he exit the vehicle. The officer hit McNeil in the face, opened his car door, and pulled him out.

Daniels addressed a new angle of police body camera video showing an officer pointing a gun at McNeil.

"To be held at gunpoint for a civil infraction. That's an infraction where you just only pay a fine, $15 at most, and to be held at gunpoint," he said.

McNeil's attorneys said he was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a brain injury. The next day, he went to court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of having a suspended license and resisting without violence.

"He was criminalized because these officers were looking for a reason to justify their over-aggressiveness on the scene," said attorney Sue-Ann Robinson

His attorneys argue he entered the plea after suffering a concussion, and didn't remember his name at the time. They said they're seeking to clear his name.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said earlier this month that it's investigating the incident after it was made aware of the video circulating online, although the statement noted that "the State Attorney's Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law." The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it began both a criminal and administrative review of the officers' actions. The administrative reviews are ongoing, the sheriff's office said.