Wildcats prepare for home opener against Duke, look to fans to keep energy going

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- It has been an every-other-year situation for Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats football team the past four seasons – Big Ten Championship game appearances in 2018 and 2020, separated by one-win seasons in 2019 and 2021.

If the trend continues, maybe it's time to book tickets for Indianapolis on Dec. 3.

The Wildcats are already 1-0 in conference after their season-opening win against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.

After two weeks between games, the Wildcats step out of conference for their home opener when they host Duke on Saturday.

Northwestern had a great turnout across the pond, and they are looking for their fans to keep that energy in Evanston against the Blue Devils.

"We want them to be out there. We want everybody that we can at Ryan Field, because, you know, we're coming back. We're a whole different team," said Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski. "We're excited about finally being able to play at home in front of people and show them who we are – because it's way different from last year."

Fitzgerald was pleased with the game in Ireland, which the Wildcats won 31-28.

"You don't ever want to be down – and then to be down 11 points twice, I don't think that there was a hesitation by anybody in the purple that day. So it was in big part because of our fans. You could feel them. You could hear them. It was an awesome atmosphere," said Fitzgerald, "and I hope they all made their flights back, and we kick off at 11 o'clock central. So I look forward to everybody – especially our students - that are in town to have some fun."