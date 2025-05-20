Wienermobiles to race for checkered flag at "Wienie 500" in Indianapolis

Wienermobiles to race each other in "Wienie 500" in Indianapolis

Just ahead of this year's Indianapolis 500, there's a new race that fans are already relishing: The Wienie 500.

For the first time, all 6 Wienermobiles in Oscar Mayer's fleet will meet up for a high-stakes race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

Each vehicle will sport a new look representing different regions of the U.S.

Midwesterners will be rooting for the Chi Dog to mustard enough speed so the other WIenermobiles can't ketchup. Other racers include the New York Dog for the East, Slaw Dog for the Southeast, Chili Dog for the South, Seattle Dog for the Northwest, and Sonoran Dog for the Southwest.

The race will include custom Hotdogger racing suits, and a trophy presentation in the "Wiener's Circle," complete with a condiment spray and hot dog for the winner's enjoyment.