Wicker Park Fest 2026 headliners announced, including The Frights, Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Ovlov and more

Headlining musical acts for the 2026 Wicker Park Fest in July have been announced.

The lineup this year was curated by Subterranean, the historic music venue situated in the heart of the neighborhood.

Headliners include San Diego punk band The Frights, alt-country Americana group Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Connecticut indie rockers Ovlov, R&B singer Devn Gilfillian, and Shannon Shaw Band from California.

Other acts performing that weekend include Austin TV, Georgia Maw, Mexican Slum Rats, Good Boy Daisy and local Chicago acts the Back Alley and Future Rootz.

Wicker Park Fest is in its 22nd year. It will be held July 24 through 26 along Milwaukee Avenue. The festival is free, but a $10 donation to help support the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce and help offset the costs of the festival is encouraged.

More information about the fest is available at the Wicker Park Fest website.