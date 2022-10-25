Police warn of armed robberies in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of armed robberies in Wicker Park.

In each of the attacks, a group of three robbers points guns at the victims, demanding their money, wallet, jewelry, and cell phones. The robbers then punch or slap the victims before driving off in a black Chrysler 300.

Police said there were at least five robberies in the early morning hours just blocks apart, including four on the same stretch of Ashland Avenue in September and October:

at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, in the 1300 block of North Paulina Street;

at 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue;

at 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 25, in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue;

at 3:47 a.m. on Oct. 16, in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue;

at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 23, in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue.



Police have only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing dark or all-black clothing, and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.