Whitney Young principal recounts moment his car was hit by gunfire: "I'm grateful to be alive."

A Near West Side high school principal said he is thankful to be alive after his car was hit by gunfire and left riddled with bullet holes last week.

The principal of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School was on his way home from a dance showcase at his school on Friday, around 10:15 p.m., when he said his window was shot into, shattering the glass.

"Raining, it's pouring, raining, and all of a sudden I hear these pop pop pop pop pop pop pop. Initially, I didn't know what it was, thinking rocks may have hit the car," said Rickey Harris.

After a bullet broke his window, that's when he realized that it wasn't rocks, but gunshots.

Rickey Harris

Rickey Harris

He checked himself for injuries before driving to the police station, with his car riddled with holes all over the passenger side and front windshield.

After the initial shock, Harris says he felt joy.

"There have been tremendous, just countless stories of other people with one gunshot, you know, in the car or what have you, and you know it's a different story, so I am, I'm grateful to be alive. I think it's a miracle of God that I'm here today," he said.

Harris has been principal at Whitney Young for four years. The freshman who began high school when he took the role is about to graduate.

After the shooting, he had a tip for his students.

"Live today to the fullest," Harris said.

He also has a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

"I would say a couple things. One, I'm sorry we failed you along the way. That there's something that you're missing. Number two, what support, what services do you need? Because, you know, this moment is bigger than me," he said.

There are cameras at this intersection, which Principal Harris said he's going to try to take a look at later. In the meantime, he's leading with gratitude.