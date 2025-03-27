Chicago White Sox starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2025 game announced

The Chicago White Sox are facing off against the visiting Los Angeles Angels for MLB Opening Day 2025 on Thursday.

The Sox are hosting at Rate Field, and the starting pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. CST.

Many pundits are looking at the 2025 season as a "nowhere to go but up" proposition for the White Sox, who finished last season by setting a new modern-era MLB record of 121 losses in a single season.

We now know the starting lineups for both teams. Check them out below.

Your 2025 Opening Day lineup: pic.twitter.com/oNp9WoW5Uj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

Starting lineups for Opening Day:

Chicago White Sox

Pitcher: Sean Burke

Miguel Vargas, 3B Luis Robert Jr., CF Andrew Benintendi, DH Andrew Vaughn, 1B Austin Slater, RF Lenyn Sosa, 2B Korey Lee, C Jacob Amaya, SS Michael A. Taylor, LF

Los Angeles Angels

Pitcher: Yusei Kikuchi

Taylor Ward, LF Nolan Schanuel, 1B Mike Trout, RF Jorge Soler, DH Tim Anderson, 2B Luis Rengifo, 3B Logan O'Hoppe, C Jo Adell, CF Kevin Newman, SS

Thursday is the beginning of a three-game series for the White Sox and Angels. The next two games are set for Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

After that, the White Sox remain at home for a series against the Minnesota Twins, who like the White Sox are coming off a disappointing season marked by a late-season collapse.

After that, the Sox hit the road for games against the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.