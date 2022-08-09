White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with torn ligament in his hand

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox got more bad news in their disappointing season, as shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hand injury.

Surgery is a possibility after Anderson suffered a torn ligament in his hand, reports Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 9, 2022

Anderson appeared to hurt his left hand on a checked swing in the 9th inning of Saturday's game against the Rangers, his last plate appearance before beginning a two-game suspension on Sunday.

A four-week absence would put him back with the team in early September, as the White Sox look to climb out of third place in the AL Central and overtake the first-place Twins, whom they trail by two games heading into Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

Anderson, the starting shortstop for the American League All-Star team this year, is slashing .301/.339/.395 this season, with 6 home runs and 25 RBI.

It's just the latest injury for a team that hadn't played with its full lineup until last week. Catcher Yasmani Grandal, left fielder Eloy Jimenez, third baseman Yoan Moncada, and center fielder Luis Robert all have missed significant playing time with injuries.

The White Sox had already called up shortstop prospect Lenyn Sosa on Sunday to provide some infield depth during Anderson's suspension. Utility man Leury Garcia is getting the start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. It's unclear if the Sox could call up top prospect Colson Montgomery once Anderson officially goes on the injured list.