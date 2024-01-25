White Sox players pay visit to local Boys & Girls Club, aim high for next season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a few weeks before heading to Spring Training, the White Sox on Thursday made a surprise stop at the Boys & Girls Club in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

They visited the Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, at 3400 S. Emerald Ave. – about six blocks west of Guaranteed Rate Field – to hang out with kids engaged in academic success and healthy lifestyle programs.

CBS 2

Meanwhile, White Sox General Manager Chris Getz has been clear that the Sox are in the middle of a full-on rebuild.

But that does not mean the players are not aiming high.

"I was looking at the roster, and I saw a lot of young talent; some young players that are hungry to prove themselves," said new White Sox shortstop and Antioch native Paul DeJong. "I think that can go a long way for this team – and just mixing in the right guys at the right time, I think, is a great chance for us to win this division."



"The expectation every year is to show up and win, and then get into the playoffs and see where we go from there – so I don't think that our mindset is any different than every other team's is," said Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, "but you know, we know what we're capable of. We know the talent we have – so just showing up and playing together."

White Sox pitchers and catchers have their first workout for Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The first full squad workout is Monday, Feb. 19.