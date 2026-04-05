Davis Martin pitches White Sox past AL champion Blue Jays 3-0 for 3-game sweep

Davis Martin tossed six innings of four-hit ball to lead the Chicago White Sox past Toronto 3-0 on Sunday for their first three-game sweep of the Blue Jays in 10 years.

Miguel Vargas had an RBI triple, and Lenyn Sosa and Austin Hays each drove in a run as the White Sox opened 3-0 at home for the first time since 2004. Luisangel Acuña got two hits for Chicago (4-5), which last swept the Blue Jays in April 2016 at Toronto.

Martin (2-0) struck out six and walked two in his second consecutive sharp start. Chris Murphy, Chicago's third reliever, worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save this season and the second of his career.

Ernie Clement had two of Toronto's six hits as the AL champion Blue Jays (4-5) dropped their fourth straight game and were shut out for the first time this season.

Eric Lauer (1-1) pitched the first two innings for Toronto, yielding two runs and three hits while walking three. Three relievers followed.

Tanner Murray made his major league debut at shortstop for the White Sox after getting called up from Triple-A. Murray ranged to his left to snare Addison Barger's grounder up the middle with the bases loaded in the third, then threw out Barger at first to end the threat.

Toronto catcher Brandon Valenzuela singled in the first at-bat of his big league debut. He was called up Saturday from Triple-A Buffalo after Alejandro Kirk got injured.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first. Chase Meidroth scored when Vargas' sinking liner skipped past center fielder Daulton Varsho for a triple.

Sosa's run-scoring double in the third made it 2-0. Hays singled home run in the fourth.

Up next

Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) faces Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 6.75) on Monday in Toronto.

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (0-1, 5.40) starts Monday at home against Baltimore.