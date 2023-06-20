White Sox offense struggling, dead last in MLB in on-base percentage

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox aren't winning largely because the team isn't scoring enough.

It's hard to score when you're dead last in Major League Baseball in on-base percentage. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on an offense in serious need of a tune-up after losing seven of their last nine.

Luis Robert had the night off for the Sox, whose offense has been struggling even with him in the lineup, averaging under three runs per game over their last 11.

Third baseman Jake Burger is in the cleanup spot for just the fourth time this season, and hoping to provide a power boost.

"Wherever I'm at in the lineup, it doesn't really matter to me," Burger said. "Cleanup's nice, but it is what it is and there's a reason for wherever I'm hitting for that day. We'll see."

Zahn: "Do you feel like you've earned that spot?"

Burger: "Not as of recent. I've definitely scuffled a little bit more than I've wanted to over the last two weeks, but hopefully it changes a little bit."

"What wouldn't I like about it?" said manager Pedro Grifol on the change. "I mean, he can hit a ball out of the ball park, has 16 homers. He's got good OPS. He fits in that spot. So there's not much to not like about it."

Grifol added the change is meant to "match things up to hopefully get some guys on base when we hit those home runs."

The White Sox's last nine home runs have been solo shots.

Grifol thinks guys have been pressing, which is partly to blame for not getting more runners on base.