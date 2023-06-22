White Sox host exhibition game for young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a big day Wednesday for 30 young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet, who got to play on a big-league field as the White Sox hosted an exhibition game for children and young adults with disabilities.
The participants did it alongside players Lucas Giolito, Gavin Sheets, and Tanner Banks – and Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience was part of Sox Serve Week, an annual fundraising campaign benefiting Chicago White Sox charities.
