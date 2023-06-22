Watch CBS News
White Sox host exhibition game for young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a big day Wednesday for 30 young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet, who got to play on a big-league field as the White Sox hosted an exhibition game for children and young adults with disabilities.

The participants did it alongside players Lucas Giolito, Gavin Sheets, and Tanner Banks – and Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience was part of Sox Serve Week, an annual fundraising campaign benefiting Chicago White Sox charities.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 8:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

