White Sox host exhibition game for young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a big day Wednesday for 30 young athletes from Miracle League of Joliet, who got to play on a big-league field as the White Sox hosted an exhibition game for children and young adults with disabilities.

The participants did it alongside players Lucas Giolito, Gavin Sheets, and Tanner Banks – and Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience was part of Sox Serve Week, an annual fundraising campaign benefiting Chicago White Sox charities.