White Sox get in quick workout on mandatory Spring Training report day

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Sunday marked mandatory Spring Training report day for the Cubs and White Sox.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, the White Sox got in a quick workout on their mandatory report day at Camelback Ranch. Most of the Sox roster is now in camp - minus Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez.

Most of the key guys are back from last year's division champion squad that fell short in the playoffs last year against the Houston Astros.

Some (almost) synchronized warming up for Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/IMH8mYAU6m — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 13, 2022

"I didn't take anything from it – other than the fact that we lost," said White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. "I mean, I've been going at this for seven years now, and kind of the same story – almost seems to be falling short, so, still ring hunting. Hopefully comes in Sox.

Luis Robert already hitting batting practice bombs at #WhiteSox spring training. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ivnNhKu3Cj — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 13, 2022

The Sox expected new additions from Saturday pitcher - Joe Kelly and second baseman Josh Harrison - were not practicing with the team yet Sunday.

Meanwhile at Cubs camp, new re-signed pitcher Jesse Chavez was already out on the field getting in some work.