Her friendship with a fellow White Sox fan helped save her life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So many fans have stories about meeting new friends attending White Sox games. One of those relationships started 20 years ago and last year, that friendship helped save a life.

It was the home opener for the South Siders and it was a celebration for Kevin Fuller and Lisa Polk, as CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned. On Opening Day 23 years ago, Fuller and his partner sat in front of Polk and her husband.

"Who would've known 23 years later, he would've saved my life?" Polk said.

In 2021, they reconnected again on Opening Day, but this time, Polk wasn't feeling great.

"It was a cold day and nobody was in the best of spirits, but you know she was huddled over and she was in a little bit of pain," Fuller said.

Polk added, "I said, 'I need a kidney, but I need an O-positive kidney.' And he said, 'I'm O-positive.' I said, 'Really? You wouldn't care to give me your spare?' He said, 'Well, I'll think about it!'"

It was a match. About a year later, both went into surgery in September of 2022 and this year, they're back and reconnecting for another, much healthier home opener.

"How can you repay someone who does that?" Polk said. "I'm forever grateful to him. Funny thing is I have a brother named Kevin. Now I have two brothers named Kevin."

Perlman: "Would you do it again?"

Fuller: "Not again because I only have one kidney left!"

Two days after Monday's home opener is National Living Organ Donors Day. Kidney stem cells and bone marrow are all in high need.