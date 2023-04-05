White Sox place Eloy Jimenez on 10-day injured list with hamstring injury; Jake Burger recalled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez will miss at least the next few series after suffering a minor hamstring injury.

The White Sox placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with what they described as a "low-grade left hamstring strain." Infielder Jake Burger was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte to take Jimenez's spot on the roster.

Jimenez is one of the best hitters in the White Sox lineup, but his career has been hampered by several injuries.

He played in only 84 games in 2022, mostly due to a hamstring injury after running hard to first base early in the season. He was limited to 55 games in 2021, after suffering a ruptured pectoral muscle in spring training trying to catch a home run ball, as well as some other nagging injuries after he returned late in the season.