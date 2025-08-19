White Sox edged by Braves in Atlanta

Drake Baldwin hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 on Tuesday night.

Michael Harris II and Jurickson Profar each hit a two-run homer. Ozzie Albies went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Matt Olson had four hits for the Braves, who trailed 10-4 in the seventh.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save. Harris made a sliding catch in center field for the final out.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder gave up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings. Dylan Lee (2-3) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.

Baldwin's go-ahead hit dropped just in front of diving right fielder Mike Tauchman, who short-hopped the ball with his glove.

The Braves had the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth, but Harris bunted back to the pitcher, who retired Profar at home, and Marcell Ozuna fouled out. Baldwin then came through.

Chicago rookie Kyle Teel had a homer and four RBIs. Luis Robert Jr. drove in three runs and Miguel Vargas scored three times.

White Sox rookie Shane Smith went six innings, giving up four runs and seven hits — including two homers. Tyler Alexander (4-11) took the loss.

Robert's three-run double capped a five-run fifth for the White Sox. Teel added two more in the sixth with his fourth homer of the season to give Chicago a 10-4 lead.

The Braves responded with five runs to cut the margin to 10-9 in the seventh. Albies had a two-run single, and Ronald Acuña Jr., Baldwin and Nacho Alvarez Jr. also had RBIs.

Key moment

Baldwin's hit in the eighth scored Olson, who doubled, and Acuña, who was walked intentionally.

Key stat

The White Sox have scored 10 or more runs six times in 29 games since the All-Star break. Before that, they scored 10 or more four times in 97 games.

Up next

Atlanta's hottest pitcher, rookie RHP Hurston Waldrep (3-0, 1.02 ERA), will start the series finale Wednesday against LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.09).