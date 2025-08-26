White Sox announce 2026 schedule, with first ever Opening Day matchup with NL opponent

For the first time in their history, the Chicago White Sox will open their season next year against a National League opponent when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day in 2026.

The White Sox announced their full 2026 regular season schedule on Tuesday, with Opening Day on Thursday, March 26 in Milwaukee.

Although interleague play has been part of the Major League Baseball schedule since 1997, the White Sox have never before played a National League opponent on Opening Day.

The last time the White Sox opened their season against the Brewers was in 1995, when the Brewers were still in the American League.

The White Sox home opener in 2026 will be on Thursday, April 2, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The annual Crosstown Series against the Cubs will feature two three-game matchups: May 15-17 at Rate Field and Aug. 17-19 at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox also will wrap up their season against a National League opponent when they play the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field from Sept. 25-27. The two teams currently own the two worst win-loss records in MLB, and also finished the 2024 season with the two worst records in the majors.

Other interleague games on their schedule include home matchups against the Washington Nationals (April 24-26), the Atlanta Braves (June 9-11), the Los Angeles Dodgers (June 12-14), the Cincinnati Reds (Aug 11-13), the New York Mets (June 21-23, and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Sept. 8-10); as well as road matchups against the Miami Marlins (March 30-April 1), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 21-23), San Diego Padres (May 1-3), San Francisco Giants (May 22-24), Philadelphia Phillies (June 5-7), and St. Louis Cardinals (Sept 11-13)

