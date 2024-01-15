When does the 2024 Iowa caucus end, and when did results for previous election years come in?

How the Iowa caucuses work How the Iowa caucuses work 02:52

Washington — The Iowa caucuses are set to get underway Monday evening, as the GOP presidential hopefuls set their sights on the Hawkeye State and the possibility of a first-in-the-nation boost to kick off the primary season. But exactly when a victor will emerge remains unclear.

What time does the 2024 Iowa caucus end?

The caucuses are set to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will likely conclude within an hour, when vote counting will commence. But timing differences are expected between the more than 1,600 precincts throughout the state that vary in size.

What time have results for past Iowa caucuses come in?

The timing of the results can vary greatly.

In 2020, technical difficulties prevented full votes from becoming available in the Democratic caucuses for multiple days. In 2016, the caucuses were called for Republicans before midnight, while they were called for Democrats around midday the next day. And in 2012, while the Republican race was initially called early the next morning, days later it was officially called for a different candidate.

Do we know when 2024 results will come in?

For smaller precincts, the results may be available within an hour, according to The Des Moines Register, while results in larger precincts are expected to be tallied for the next few hours.