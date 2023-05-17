Watch CBS News
Local News

Buffalo Grove High School to be closed Wednesday after small fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Buffalo Grove High School closed Wednesday after small fire
Buffalo Grove High School closed Wednesday after small fire 00:16

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Buffalo Grove High School will be closed Wednesday after a fire broke out in a room at the school.

Around 7:45 p.m., Buffalo Grove firefighters came to the school, at 1100 W. Dundee Rd. in Buffalo Grove, and found smoke coming from a room.

A small fire was found and was quickly put out. It was not specified what was on fire or what kind of room was involved.

Arlington Heights firefighters also responded. No injuries were reported.

High School District 214 officials have closed school on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday night.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 10:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.