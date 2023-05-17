Buffalo Grove High School to be closed Wednesday after small fire

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Buffalo Grove High School will be closed Wednesday after a fire broke out in a room at the school.

Around 7:45 p.m., Buffalo Grove firefighters came to the school, at 1100 W. Dundee Rd. in Buffalo Grove, and found smoke coming from a room.

A small fire was found and was quickly put out. It was not specified what was on fire or what kind of room was involved.

Arlington Heights firefighters also responded. No injuries were reported.

High School District 214 officials have closed school on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday night.

Buffalo Grove High School will be closed tomorrow due to a small fire this evening in the building. Information about after-school activities and events will be available by noon tomorrow. Everyone is safe. Thank you for your understanding as we work through this challenge. — District 214 (@District214) May 17, 2023