Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.

The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.

Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.

At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.

It was not immediately learned how many people were injured, but very serious to critical injuries were involved – and Habermehl reported there was evidence that someone many not have survived.

The Village of Western Springs advised people to avoid the area until further notice.