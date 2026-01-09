Teen killed, 4 injured in 3 separate shootings on same street on Southwest Side

A teenager was shot and killed in a KFC parking lot in Chicago's Southwest Side on Thursday night.

This fatal shooting was among three shootings along Western Avenue within three hours.

10:30 p.m.

Chicago police responded to the 5800 block of South Western Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and found victims inside a parked car in a parking lot. Investigators said a man walked up to the car and fired shots before running off.

A 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

A 22-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach and back.

This shooting was not the only act of violence on Western Avenue. A string of shootings was reported and police have not confirmed if they are connected.

9:30 p.m.

Police say two people approached a parked car in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue and started shooting.

A 24-year-old took himself to the hospital with a bullet wound to his arm.

Police said he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

7:40 p.m.

Chicago police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 57-year-old on the ground in the 9200 block of Western Avenue. Police said the man had a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.