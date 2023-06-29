Westchester man charged with pointing gun at driver after traffic crash near Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged after pointing his firearm at another driver following a minor traffic crash in Hillside Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Wednesday.

Tawfiq Mazakis, 51, of Westchester was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sheriff's Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Roosevelt Road near I-294.

Upon arrival, officers learned Mazakis, 51, was involved in a minor traffic accident with another driver, a 48-year-old man -both pulled over to the side of the roadway.

It was alleged that Mazakis exited his car and approached the victim and attempted to punch him in the head.

The victim blocked the strikes with his left arm, and Mazakis then allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim's head, and then struck him in the face with the firearm - causing a laceration to the victim's face, the office said.

After Mazakis returned to his vehicle, the victim called 911.

He was arrested by Sheriff's Police and Hillside Police. A firearm was recovered from his car.

Mazakis appeared in the Maywood Courthouse on Wednesday where he was issued a $15,000 D bond and was released after posting the required 10% of the bond.