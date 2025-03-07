Suburban Chicago hospital appealing loss of accreditation for residency program

An appeal is in place at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for its loss of accreditation for the residency program.

In February, CBS News Chicago learned the hospital was being stripped of its credentials to operate residency programs.

A Crains Chicago business publication cited a letter sent to the accreditation council for graduate medical education in April of 2024 by resident program directors and faculty, reporting that a multitude of egregious actions taken by the hospital management made the program untenable.

In the letter, they said the program director was publicly fired, and basic needs, including food and safe drinking water, were removed from the hospital, leaving residents without the ability to practice full-spectrum care for their education.

Back in November, residents picketed over safety concerns here and said the hospital was in critical condition.

There is no word yet from hospital officials about what led to the issue.