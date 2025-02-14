Suburban Chicago hospital loses credentials to operate residency programs, reports say

CHICAGO (CBS) — West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park is facing more problems as it is set to lose its credentials to operate residency programs, according to a new report.

The closure of the program will leave doctors in training at the hospital scrambling.

A video posted on the Residents United at West Suburban Instagram account shows the hospital's entrance closed with a sign that says, "Closed for construction."

"To our patients, I'm sorry that the entrance of our hospital has been closed for weeks now, and having to walk through the ER entrance in this cold winter. You deserve better," the Instagram caption said.

As far as reports on them losing their residency credentials, a Crains Chicago business publication cites a letter sent to the accreditation council for graduate medical education in April of 2024 by resident program directors and faculty, reporting that a multitude of egregious actions taken by the hospital management made the program untenable.

In the letter, they said the program director was publicly fired, and basic needs, including food and safe drinking water, were removed from the hospital, leaving residents without the ability to practice full-spectrum care for their education.

Back in November, residents picketed over safety concerns here and said the hospital was in critical condition.

There is no word yet from hospital officials as to how they got to this point.