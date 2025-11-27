Watch CBS News
West Side smash-and-grab burglary caught on video

Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police are searching for a smash-and-grab crew that targeted two clothing stores on the city's West Side earlier this month.

The burglaries happened a day apart.

The first was on Nov. 9, just before 5 a.m., in the 4000 block of West Madison Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed a sedan backing into the business, breaking its security shutters, before three suspects wearing dark hoodies and masks stole merchandise, including clothing and shoes, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

BURGLARY-FORCIBLE ENTRY | 4000 W. Madison St | 11/09/2025 | RD# JJ482856 by Chicago Police on YouTube

The second burglary happened on Nov. 10, around 4 a.m., in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police did not give a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P25402.

In:

