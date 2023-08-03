West Side team with migrant players loses championship game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update on an inspiring West Side youth baseball team CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported on Wednesday.

The team welcomed migrant players with open arms.

After moving ahead in tournaments and clinching a recent district game, the New Life Centers little league team, unfortunately, lost in the championship game Wednesday night.

For 14 years, New Life Centers' little league program has been a safe haven for hundreds of children in Little Village.

The New Life Centers little league program has over 300 players across all age groups on 20 teams.

