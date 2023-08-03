Watch CBS News
Local News

West Side team with migrant players loses championship game

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

West Side team with migrant players loses championship game
West Side team with migrant players loses championship game 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update on an inspiring West Side youth baseball team CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported on Wednesday.

The team welcomed migrant players with open arms

After moving ahead in tournaments and clinching a recent district game, the New Life Centers little league team, unfortunately, lost in the championship game Wednesday night.

For 14 years, New Life Centers' little league program has been a safe haven for hundreds of children in Little Village.

The New Life Centers little league program has over 300 players across all age groups on 20 teams.

RELATED: Migrant teen enjoys America's past time as West Side team goes to playoffs

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.