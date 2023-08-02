Migrant teen enjoys America's past time as West Side team goes to playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- America's beloved pastime of baseball has long been cherished by other countries, especially in Latin America.

Teenage migrants who recently arrived in Chicago are now getting a chance to play the game they love as part of a youth program on the West Side.

CBS 2 's Andrew Ramos has the story from Little Village.

The throw of a pitch, the crack of the bat, and sliding into home. By many accounts, they're the sounds of the summer. But in Little Village, they hold a deeper meaning.

For 14 years, the New Life Centers Little League program at Piotrowski Park has provided an outlet for young athletes and a safe space for hundreds of children from Little Village and surrounding neighborhoods.

"They really do get to make friendships through baseball which is awesome, and they all come from different backgrounds. With baseball, they all come together as a team," said Little Village Little League's Juan Villegas.

This summer, recruits like Johandri Caballero have become assets to the team.

The 14-year-old is among the many migrants from Venezuela who arrived in Chicago in recent months, taking part in the program that has become an escape.

The game of baseball, he said, has been a passion since he was four years old.

"Yeah, I want to be a professional player so that I could help my family. Because I just love it," Caballero said.

The new migrant additions have made the team a force to be reckoned with, moving ahead in tournaments and clinching a recent district game.

Their eyes are now set on a championship.

"These kids from Venezuela, they are good, man. They are really good," Villegas said.

"In their culture, you know they play a lot of baseball. And they have been good, like great. They helped the team out a lot," Amir Smith said.

While players like Johandri make memories and new friends on the field, the game now links his native soil and his new adoptive home of Chicago.

"It's just in our blood. We just love this game," Caballero said.

The team has a playoff game Wednesday night.