Police look for car that hit, injured 54-year-old man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for the car that hit and seriously injured a 54-year-old man on Chicago's West Side last week.

On Monday, Feb. 12, just before 10 p.m., the 54-year-old was struck in the 500 block of South Pulaski by a silver Ford Escape.

The car had no front plate and no sunroof. It may have damage to the front bumper, passenger fog light and windshield.

Chicago police provided images of the suspect car.

pulaski-hit-and-run-escape.png
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 12:54 PM CST

