West Side grocery store hosts food giveaway with SNAP benefits still in flux

The Trump administration said it is complying with a federal court order that requires it to tap into a contingency fund to provide food stamp benefits to tens of millions of Americans, but it could take weeks for payments to go out.

Meantime, local leaders in the Chicago area on Wednesday were giving out groceries to help impacted families put food on the table.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) joined other West Side leaders on Wednesday for an emergency food giveaway at Forty Acres Fresh Market in the Austin neighborhood.

The first 100 people to attend the giveaway also received a $50 voucher to use at the store.