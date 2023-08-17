Driver shot and killed in West Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while driving in the West Ridge neighborhood.
Police said the victim, in his late 20s, was driving 2600 West Glenlake Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a man ran up and started shooting into his vehicle.
He tried to drive away, but crashed into another car.
The man died on the scene.
Police recovered two handguns from the victim's car.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.