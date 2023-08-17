Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot and killed in West Ridge

/ CBS Chicago

Driver shot and killed in West Ridge
Driver shot and killed in West Ridge 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while driving in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said the victim, in his late 20s, was driving 2600 West Glenlake Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a man ran up and started shooting into his vehicle.

He tried to drive away, but crashed into another car. 

The man died on the scene. 

Police recovered two handguns from the victim's car. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.