Thieves smash window, burglarize retail store on Chicago's Far North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a burglary at a retail store in the West Ridge neighborhood Sunday morning.
It happened around 4:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Touhy Avenue.
Police say an unknown number of offenders broke the front window and gained access to the building. Once inside, they took property from within before fleeing in an unknown direction.
No arrests were made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
