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2 men shot, critically injured while sitting in SUV in West Pullman

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two men were shot while sitting inside of an SUV in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood overnight. 

Chicago police said two 35-year-old men were in the 11600 block of South Ada Street just after 12:15 a.m. when someone approached and fired shots. 

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the SUV's windows in an area with over 25 evidence markers on the ground. 

Both men were shot multiple times and taken to  Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

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