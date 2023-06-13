Watch CBS News
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are so many great things about summer in Chicago, but add this to the list of things that are not so great: mosquito season.

The city said it's now tracking the pests for the summer. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said it has detected the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes of the year.

So far no people have gotten sick and the city said it's treating and testing every week.

To report standing water or high grass where mosquitoes thrive you can call 311.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:49 PM

