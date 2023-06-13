Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are so many great things about summer in Chicago, but add this to the list of things that are not so great: mosquito season.

The city said it's now tracking the pests for the summer. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said it has detected the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes of the year.

So far no people have gotten sick and the city said it's treating and testing every week.

To report standing water or high grass where mosquitoes thrive you can call 311.