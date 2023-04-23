Watch CBS News
West Loop Spirits, Cocktails, and Wine Festival happening Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you enjoy a drink, you can try a new one at the West Loop Spirits, Cocktails, and Wine Festival Sunday.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Plumbers Hall and runs through 5 p.m.

New this year ready-to-drink cocktails - which are quickly growing in popularity.

There will be non-alcoholic drinks as well along with wine tastings, and attendees can even buy bottles.

Tickets start at $40.

