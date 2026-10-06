Two boys, both 15, charged in shooting of another teen on West Side of Chicago

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with shooting another teen last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police have said, around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, a 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk on Pulaski Road, near Monroe Street, when two other 15-year-olds approached him and one of them shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, police arrested two boys in connection with the shooting. One of those two boys also was charged in a June 1 theft in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

One suspect was charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and theft.

The other was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Their names have not been released because they are juveniles. Court information was not immediately available.