Boy, 15, shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was hurt late Tuesday night when someone shot him while he stood in front of a restaurant in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 11:16 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the first block of South Pulaski Road, near Monroe Street, when two people standing nearby approached him.

Police said one of those two people was armed and shot the boy in the leg.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition and was expected to recover, but police said the shooter got away.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating early Wednesday.