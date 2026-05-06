Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in West Englewood shooting

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was killed on Tuesday night in a shooting less than a block from an elementary school in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 8:40 p.m., a 47-year-old man was standing near 71st and Bishop, near Wentworth Elementary School, when someone pulled up in an SUV and shot him in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue