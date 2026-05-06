Man killed in West Englewood shooting

A man was killed on Tuesday night in a shooting less than a block from an elementary school in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 8:40 p.m., a 47-year-old man was standing near 71st and Bishop, near Wentworth Elementary School, when someone pulled up in an SUV and shot him in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.