Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in West Englewood

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:15 a.m., a female pedestrian was hit by a gray Nissan Maxima sedan that was speeding north on Ashland Avenue near 66th Street.

The driver did not stop. Police released surveillance images of the vehicle, which had a broken front grille, damaged hood, broken windshield, and damaged roof.

Surveillance footage of a Nissan Maxima that struck and killed a pedestrian near 66th and Ashland in Chicago on Oct. 19, 2025 Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call CPD's Major Accidents unit at 312-745-4521, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ456988.