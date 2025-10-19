Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in West Englewood
Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police said, around 2:15 a.m., a female pedestrian was hit by a gray Nissan Maxima sedan that was speeding north on Ashland Avenue near 66th Street.
The driver did not stop. Police released surveillance images of the vehicle, which had a broken front grille, damaged hood, broken windshield, and damaged roof.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call CPD's Major Accidents unit at 312-745-4521, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ456988.