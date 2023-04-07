West Garfield Park shooting leaves two men in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and critically wounded Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 12:27 p.m., two men were on the street in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue, near Kostner Avenue, when someone shot them both.

One of the men was shot in the right flank, the other in the head. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Chopper 2 discovered a red car that police had cordoned off at West End and Cicero avenues, half a mile west of the reported shooting scene. The connection of this car to the shooting, if any, was not immediately learned.

Area Four detectives are investigating.