West Chatham house fire draws large Chicago firefighter response, mayday call

There is a large Chicago Fire Department response and a mayday has been called at a house fire in the city's West Chatham neighborhood.

The fire broke out before 5:30 p.m. at a home near 82nd and Lafeyette. CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where smoke could be seen billowing from a bungalow style home, blanketing the neighborhood.

A mayday was called and officials also called for five ambulances. It was not immediately clear whether or not a firefighter was injured or if something in the home collapsed and the mayday was called to ensure there was sufficient aid at the scene.

After about 20 minutes, flames appeared in the window of a back bedroom, then quickly started to consume the home's attic space and the roof.

Just before 6 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted that all CFD members are accounted for and no injuries have been reported at this time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, or whether anyone was at home when it did.

